Alhassan Yusuf scores in Royal Antwerp’s loss to Zirkzee's Anderlecht

Alhassan Yusuf scored Royal Antwerp’s only goal as they bowed 2-1 to Anderlecht in Sunday’s league showdown.

Lifted by their home triumph over Beerschot last time out, the Great Old travelled to the Lotto Park with the ambition of extending their fine form, but the home team had other ideas.

For Anderlecht, they were unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions and they were pre-match favourites to secure all points.

Vincent Kompany’s men got off to a good start and they deservedly took the lead in the 24th minute through Netherlands youth international of Nigerian descent Joshua Zirkzee.

The 20-year-old put the ball past goalkeeper Jean Butez after receiving a pass from Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

Fuelled by the deficit, the visitors woke from their slumber and attacked in numbers in search of an equaliser.

That paid off three minutes before the half time break through Yusuf who beat goalkeeper Hendrik van Crombrugge from close range with Aurelio Buta supplying the last pass.

On resumption of the second half, both teams stepped up their game but it was the hosts who regained their lead courtesy of Lior Refaelov’s penalty a minute before the hour mark.

Despite several attempts by the Great Old to level matters, that aim did not materialise as they returned home with heads bowed low.

After an impressive showing that lasted for 76 minutes, Nigeria prospect Yusuf - who now boasts three league goals in the 2021-22 campaign - was subbed off for Koji Miyoshi, while Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta was introduced for Manuel Benson in the 90th minute.

Whereas, Senegal's Abdoulaye Seck was on parade from start to finish while Opoku Ampomah (Ghana), Bruny Nsimba (Angola), Congo duo of Luete Ava Dongo and Nill De Pauw were not dressed for action.

On the other side, Zirkee, Ashimeru and Christian Kouame saw every minute of action. However, Ghana prospect Francis Amuzu replaced Lior Refaelov in the 68th minute.

With this result, Royal Antwerp dropped to fourth on the log having accrued 56 points from 31 matches as Anderlecht moved to third with two points more.

Yusuf would be hoping to get on the scorer’s sheet when the four-time Belgian champions host Zulte Waregem on March 19.