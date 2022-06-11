Algeria captain Mahrez leads tributes for Benhammouda after tragic accident
Riyad Mahrez has led tributes for departed Algerian attacking midfielder Billel Benhammouda who passed away following a road accident on Friday.
The USM Alger star was returning home after featuring in Algeria’s friendly match with the Democratic Republic of Congo which the North Africans won 3-0 on Thursday when he met his untimely death.
His death has left the football fraternity in Algeria and Africa shocked and Mahrez was among a host of Algeria players who paid tribute to their departed teammate.
Editors' Picks
- 2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria warned ahead of Sao Tome & Principe assignment
- 'The world's next Messi' - What happened to ex-Arsenal wonderkid Miyaichi?
- Benhammouda: Algeria international passes away in tragic road accident hours after scoring
- Ajax's best academy graduates of all time: From Bergkamp to De Ligt
Fans on social media also expressed their shock at the demise of the Algerian star.
The Algerian Football Federation and Benhammouda’s club USM Alger had confirmed his death on Friday.
“USM Alger extends its sincere condolences to the Ben Hamouda family following the tragic death of their son Billel," and is praying to "Allah Almighty to bless the deceased with his mercy, place him in paradise, and grant his family patience and solace,” the club said in a statement on Twitter.
Benhammouda was with a friend in the car on his way to his home in the city of Hajout, about 70 km from the “July 5” stadium in Algiers when the accident happened.
The 24-year-old had scored the second goal in the 3-0 win over DRC from the penalty spot as Ridah Bensayah and Nadir Benbouali added the other two.
Benhammouda, who started his career with USMM Hadjout and USM Algiers junior side, had earned just six caps for the Desert Foxes while scoring two goals and was set to represent his country in the African Nations Championships (Chan) which will take place in Morocco in January 2023.
Benhammouda's saying his son "had just been granted a visa, that he was going to leave USM Alger and join a club in Europe next season."