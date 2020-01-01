'Alexis will come back in the summer' - Solskjaer sure Sanchez will come good at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will return to following his loan spell at .

The Chilean joined the Italian giants on a season-long loan deal back in August, but he still has two years left to run on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Sanchez has been tipped to secure a permanent move away from Manchester at the end of the season, but Solskjaer is adamant that he still has a future at the club.

He told a press conference on Tuesday: "Alexis will come back in the summer and will prove us all wrong."

More to follow.