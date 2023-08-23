Alexis Sanchez wants to return! Inter director confirms ex-Arsenal attacker is pushing for move back to Serie A side

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that Alexis Sanchez wants to return to the club this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chilean international left Inter in the summer of 2022 to join Ligue 1 side Marseille on a one-year deal. With his contract expired in June this year, Sanchez is now a free agent and is reportedly pushing for a move back to the Nerazzurri.

Inter director Beppe Marotta has now confirmed that Sanchez is in fact planning to make a move back to the club and he hinted that the club could consider re-signing him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Radio TV Serie A, Marotta said, "It's a pleasure that Sanchez wants to return. He's truly a champion, he has great passion for his work. He left reluctantly and now he's signaling his return. This is true."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 34-year-old was in fine form last season in France where he racked up 18 goals and provided three assists in 44 appearances for Marseille.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? After beating Monza in their season opener, Simone Inzaghi's side next take on Cagliari in a Serie A clash on August 28.