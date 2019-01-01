Alexis off with knee problem as Man Utd injury woes mount

Alexis Sanchez was forced off injured during 's clash with at Old Trafford in Saturday.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men trailing 1-0 early in the second half, the international apparently hurt his knee in a collision with Jan Bednarek in the Saints box. He was immediately replaced by Diogo Dalot.

It was a blow that appears to put the former attacker's participation in Wednesday's last-16 second leg against at Parc des Princes in grave doubt.

The Red Devils have been luckless on the injury front in recent weeks, losing Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to muscular injuries in the first leg against PSG before Solskjaer was forced to make three changes in the first half of last weekend's scoreless home draw against .

Marcus Rashford was one of the players to suffer against the Reds but was able to return to action from the outset of the Saints match, but neither Martial or Phil Jones, who were doubts prior to the encounter, were able to make the bench.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer was forced to do without six first-team squad members, including midfielders Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Lingard and Juan Mata.

With Alexis also facing a spell on the sidelines, it promises to be a depleted squad that he takes to the French capital.

Within 10 minutes of the Chilean going off at Old Trafford, United had raced into a 2-1 advantage, with goals arriving from Andreas Pereira and Romelu Lukaku.

