Alexander-Arnold eyes 'better output' following assist in Liverpool's opener

The full-back picked right up where he left off after a record-breaking 2018-19 with a helper in a Liverpool win to open their Premier League season

Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to improve on his record-setting 2018-19 and picked up where he left off last term in ’s opener as he delivered yet another assist in their 4-1 victory over .

The Liverpool right-back enjoyed a marvelous 2018-19 season for the Reds, breaking the record for assists for a full-back with 12.

Alexander-Arnold finished the league season in fine form, adding an assist in each of Liverpool’s final four games of the campaign, though it was not quite enough to bring the club to their first-ever Premier League title as triumphed by a point.

The Reds will seek to get over that hurdle in 2019-20, and got off to a solid start in that hunt, easily handling the newly promoted Canaries at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold chipped in once more in the victory as his ball into the area late in the first half with Liverpool up 3-0 was finished off by Divock Origi to increase the Reds' lead.

The assist makes it five straight Premier League matches with an assist for the 20-year-old right-back, making him the eighth player in the competition’s history to accomplish that feat.

He also became the first to do so since star Mesut Ozil managed it in 2015.

5 - Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first player to register an assist in five consecutive Premier League appearances since Mesut Özil in 2015, and is one of only eight players to do so in Premier League history. Pinpoint. pic.twitter.com/1l6ui3Kp3g — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 9, 2019

After the match, Alexander-Arnold said he aims to improve on his efforts from last season, at both ends of the field, in hopes of helping Liverpool capture that first ever Premier League title.

“I want a better output, to create as many chances as I can for the team,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports. “As full-backs we get forward as much as we can, as well as defend. And we want to keep more clean sheets. We kept a lot last season, but we can get better.

"We did something special last season but none of that matters now. We've got to focus on this season and hopefully we can go one better in the league.”

The victory also continued Liverpool’s dominance of newly promoted sides, as the Reds have now won 12 straight matches against Premier League newcomers and returnees.

Over that span Liverpool have scored 35 goals and conceded only four times.

Liverpool next are in action midweek against in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul before returning to Premier League action against next weekend at St. Mary’s Stadium.