'Alex was never Arsenal's level' – Twitter reacts as Iwobi joins Everton

The Nigeria international’s move to Everton from Arsenal has attracted contrasting comments from football fans on social media

As expected, football fans took to social media following Alex Iwobi’s move to from for a fee of £40 million.



The international made a shock move to Goodison Park on a five-year deal, as Marco Silva beefed up his team ahead of the new season.

Iwobi became ’s seventh signing after Jonas Lossl, Djibril Sidibe, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean.



But inevitably, the move sparked a vibrant discussion on Twitter, with social media users flocking to pass judgement on the deal.

1⃣4⃣9⃣ games

2⃣3⃣ assists

1⃣5⃣ goals



...and 1⃣ #NaijaBoy 🇳🇬



We've seen you go from boy to man, and @alexiwobi, it's been a pleasure 🤝 pic.twitter.com/I08BslEUQM — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2019

Iwobi scored his first ever goal the exact minute my son was born. I resisted the urge to name him Alex, but I've always had a soft spot for him because of that. He's been a credit to the Arsenal academy, but for a fee that could reach £40m, this is a great deal for Arsenal. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 8, 2019

Arsenal did not need to sell Iwobi, he was sold because Emery, Raul an co had decided he is not good enough for the club, an offer came in and they took it, those are the simple facts, no agenda, no hate, he’s just not good enough. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) August 8, 2019

Iwobi joining Everton from Arsenal is not strange. Man was never a Gunners' material. We can only wish him all the best at Goodison Park #arsenal #transferwindow #TransferDeadLineDay #iwobi — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) August 8, 2019

Selling Iwobi would downgrade Arsenal's transfer business from a 9/10 to about a 6.5, in my opinion. https://t.co/r42wCfakGE — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) August 8, 2019

I am sorry if this hurts any "Nigerianist" here. Alex Iwobi was never Arsenal's level. — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) August 8, 2019

Unfortunately, Iwobi needs to go.



He looks exciting, little dribbles in there but now, wingers must do numbers.



You can’t do 3 or less than 10 goals with no double figure assists & still be at a top club.



Big coaches need numbers from even wingers now.



Sorry Iwobi lovers! — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) August 8, 2019

But let's face it, somebody paid £45 million for Iwobi, Arsenal have turned an amazing corner. Best transfer window for Arsenal in 15 years. As an Arsenal fan, the club have exceeded all of my expectations and demands. I would support with joy this season. #Betwaysquad — EDAFE MATTHEW ESEOGHENE (@ELEGBETE1) August 8, 2019