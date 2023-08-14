Revealed: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's salary announced as midfielder completes Besiktas transfer after leaving Liverpool

Details of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's three-year contract with Turkish giants Besiktas have been announced.

Wages publicly disclosed

Will earn €2.5m per season

Deal until 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Eagles revealed the details in an official disclosure to the Turkish stock exchange. The former England midfielder will earn a basic net wage of €2.5 million (£2.1m/$2.7m) as well as appearance bonuses across the length of his stay on the banks of the Bosphorus. There is a also a signing bonus of €1.5m (£1.3m/$1.6m).

WHAT THEY SAID?: The Besiktas statement said: "A three-year contract has been signed with the player until the end of the 2025-2026 season, effective from 12 August 2023. The player will be paid a net signing bonus of €1,500,000 and a net guaranteed fee of €2,500,000 for each football season. In addition, a maximum net fee of €10.000 per match will be paid according to the time he takes part in the competitions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While supposed details of players' wages are regularly bandied around, it's rare to see the specifics of an individual player's contract details. Turkish regulatory requirements have provided an unexpected insight into the 29-year-old's three year deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN? The versatile midfielder will be looking to contribute as soon as possible for his new club as the 2023-24 Super Lig gets underway.