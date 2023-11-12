Alessia Russo leads Arsenal fightback! Gunners overcome horror first-half to hit Leicester City for six as Victoria Pelova shows her class

Arsenal put a woeful first-half behind them to blow Leicester City away in a 6-2 win, with Alessia Russo and Victoria Pelova among the goals.

Gunners trail 2-0 at break

Fire back with four goals in 12 minutes

Russo notches crucial leveller

TELL ME MORE: The Gunners looked in trouble after Sam Tierney and Janice Cayman had struck two goals in as many minutes to give Leicester a shock first-half lead. But four goals in 12 remarkable second-half minutes saw Arsenal comfortably take control of matters at the hour mark and they had little trouble fending off the Foxes after that. Alessia Russo's tireless efforts up front were rewarded when she notched the crucial equaliser. Cloe Lacasse, Caitlin Foord, Victoria Pelova, Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig were also on target as Arsenal came away with an ultimately comfortable 6-2 win.

THE MVP: Victoria Pelova chose the wrong option when she tried to chip Arsenal ahead with three colleagues better placed. And it looked like Arsenal would rue that opportunity after Leicester's quick double. But the former-Ajax star led Arsenal's rampant second half, scoring once and creating two with her relentless running from midfield and superb vision.

THE BIG LOSER: The Leicester defence will not be looking forward to the video review session, particularly the chaotic quarter of an hour after half-time where the Arsenal's runners seemed to find swathes of open space time after time.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners, who are sitting second in the WSL table behind leaders Chelsea, will be looking to make it six consecutive wins in all competitions when they travel to the south coast to face Brighton next Sunday.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐