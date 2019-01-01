Albirex Niigata starting to win games, but doubts continue to linger

They may be starting to win games, but Albirex are from the team that they were last season...

It appears 's ship has started to become stable after a rocky start to their campaign. Opening day defeat to and a draw against Brunei , left many pundits bemused especially after they tipped the Japanese outfit to retain their league crown.

However, a late win against Balestier Khalsa has allowed Albirex to acquire momentum, which saw them defeat a woeful on their own home patch. However, concerns do remain, as the current league champions have struggled to dispatch their opponents ruthlessly as seen last season.

The current campaign has seen Albirex struggle to impose an attractive fluidity in their play like last season, crystallised by their midfield dynamo Wataru Murofushi; whose departure has left a gaping hole in the centre of midfield. However, head coach, Keiji Shigetomi's ideas it seems has started to transmit to his players evidenced by their recent wins, but at the moment it's hard to see Albirex canter towards the title as they did last season.

Also, the team is in a state of transition at the moment after the loss of key players from the previous campaign and with the introduction of a new head coach. Indeed this could be the year the Japanese outfit finally loosen their stranglehold on the .