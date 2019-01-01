Alaves vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Catalans could win La Liga before the weekend, but in order to have a chance of that they must win this midweek encounter

can close to within three points of the Primera Division title if they can overcome on Tuesday at the Mendizorrotza.

Ernesto Valverde’s side moved to 77 points on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over , and can move 12 points clear of in midweek with just 15 left to play for.

For their part, Alaves have enjoyed a decent campaign and are situated in eighth, though they have failed to win any of their last five fixtures, drawing 2-2 with at the weekend.

Game Alaves vs Barcelona Date Tuesday, April 23 Time 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS en Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched on Premier Sports 1 or streamed via Eleven Sports 1.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Eleven Sports 1

Squads & Team News

Position Alaves players Goalkeepers Pacheco, Sivera Defenders Laguardia, Navarro, Ely, Duarte, Marin, Aguirregabiria, Vigaray Midfielders Garcia, Brasanac, Pina, Wakaso Forwards Jony, Rolan, Blanco, Twumasi, Guidetti, Baston

Alaves are missing a trio of players due to injury, with Burgui, Guillermo Maripan and Takashi Inui all sidelined.

The hosts are also bereft of Jonathan Calleri, who has a ban to serve.

Possible Alaves starting XI: Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Laguardia, Ely, Duarte; Brasanac, Pina, Wakaso; Guidetti, Rolan, Jony

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Pique, Vermaelen, Umtiti, Sergi Roberto Midfielders Busquets, Coutinho, Vidal, Alena, Arthur Forwards Messi, Dembele, Malcom, Suarez

Rafinha is the only absentee because of injury or suspension in Barcelona’s ranks, although Ernesto Valverde has elected to rest Ivan Rakitic. Meanwhile, Kevin-Prince Boateng is not included in the travelling squad.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alva; Vidal, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are the odds-on favourites at 4/11 with bet365. Alaves can be backed at 13/2, while the draw is available at 9/2.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Barcelona have their eyes set on multiple objectives as the season draws to a close. The Catalans have progressed to the final and semi-finals of the and respectively, while they stand poised to lift the Primera Division title.

Already nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, head coach Ernesto Valverde wants his side to put the Liga title to bed as rapidly as possible.

Indeed, if results go Barca’s way, it could even be sealed on Wednesday, when Atletico Madrid host , which means there is no chance there will be any relent for Tuesday’s encounter in Alaves.

“Ideally we would like to win the league this midweek, but we are playing against a side that are competing for a place so it will be a difficult match,” Valverde warned, aware that wins for his side and Valencia would secure the title owing to their superior head-to-head record with Diego Simeone’s side.

"Every coach would want to get the league wrapped up as quickly as possible, but we will have to wait and see if we are capable of doing so or not.

"I hope we win it by a comfortable margin like we did last year, but we shall see.

“We are still in contention to win three titles, but at the same time we might end up with none.”

Alaves, meanwhile, have been rocked by the news that head coach Abelardo will quit the club in the summer after a deal over his contract could not be agreed.

Speaking to Onda Cero, director Josean Querejeta confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday that the coach had asked to double his wages amid the belief that he had “hit a glass ceiling” at the club.

On track to enjoy one of the best campaigns in their 90-year history, Abelardo has previously spoken of his desire to make life as complicated as possible for their opponents.

“We know we have everything to gain and nothing to lose,” he said.

“We must be an aggressive team, both defensively and offensively, and try to cover their offensive possibilities by closing off the spaces.

Article continues below

“We cannot allow them to have time to think, covering their runs and attack very well with speed and especially with precision.

“Football is one of the few sports in which perhaps you are not superior to your rival but you end up winning.”

Having already beaten this season, another massive scalp would reignite Alaves's European hopes after some challenging weeks.