Al Merrikh vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Al Merrikh will host unbeaten Simba SC in the third game of the Caf Champions League group stage contest at Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum hoping for a maiden victory on Saturday.
Simba are buoyed by the previous wins over AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt while the Sudanese side failed to grab a single point from their opening two matches against the aforementioned teams.
The Msimbazi giants picked a 1-0 away win over AS Vita before downing the African champions 1-0 in Dar es Salaam while Al-Merrikh, suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Al Ahly in Cairo before conceding a 4-1 loss to AS Vita at home in the second game.
|Game
|Al Merrikh vs Simba SC
|Date
|Saturday, March 06, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside (Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Al Merrikh squad
|Goalkeepers
|Monged Abuzaid, Mongeed Elnel.
|Defenders
|Hamza Dawood, Abdelrahman Hassan, Amir Kamal, Pascal Ebousi, Aniykaye Adeleye, Ahmed Adam.
|Midfielders
|Ahmed Mohamed, Wagdi Alla, Ahmed Mahmood, Tajeldin Alnour, Mohamed Hashim, Mohammed Al-Rashid, Alsamany Alsawy, Saidi Kyeyune Arnauld Bambara.
|Forwards
|Ramadhan Agab, Derrick Mattocks, Romario Balde, Bakri Almadlina, Safeldin Bakhit.
Head coach Nasereddine Nabi could end up maintaining his line-ups that played against Al Ahly and AS Vita as they hope to register their first win in the group.
Probable XI for Al Merrikh: Abozaid, Nemer, Hassan, Adam, Kamal, Kyeyune, Bambara, Alnour, Bakhit, Mahjoub, Almadlina.
|Position
|Simba SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein.
|Midfielders
|Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Mzamir Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, Taddeo Lwanga.
|Forwards
|Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and Junior Lokosa.
Luis Miquissone who scored against Al Ahly in the historic win at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium is largely expected to maintain his position on Saturday.
The Mozambican winger was named the Caf player of the week after his exploits against the African champions, and Simba would look forward to yet another impressive outing from him in Khartoum.
Defender Joash Onyango, who managed to keep at bay attackers from the Red Devils side and AS Vita is also expected to keep his place as he enjoys good form in Simba colours since his 2020 arrival from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.
Ugandan Taddeo Lwanga and Mzamir Yassin could be drafted into the midfield once more as Clatous Chama, Meddie Kagere and of course, Miquissone are set to spearhead the attack as the Tanzanian giants look for a third straight win.
Despite picking an injury during their last Mainland Premier League match against JKT Tanzania, keeper Aishi Manula is set to start between the sticks, after being passed fit by team doctors.
Coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa could largely keep the starting line-ups that faced and defeated the previous group rivals as he hopes to take Wekundu wa Msimbazi close to quarter-final qualification in matchday three.
Probable XI for Simba: Manula, Kapombe, Hussein, Onyango, Wawa, Lwanga, Yassin, Chama, Dilunga, Kagere, Miquissone.
Match Preview
Al-Merrikh have managed to keep two clean sheets in the previous five games they have played across all competitions and have scored five goals.
They have, however, conceded eight goals and must be in good form at the back to prevent concession of more against a ruthlessly-attacking Simba machine.
On the other hand, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have conceded just a goal in the previous five games across all competitions and have kept clean sheets on four occasions.
Simba have been good up-front and the goals scored tally stands at eight so far and coach Gomez is optimistic they will return home with another win but warned his players to prepare for a real fight.
“They have already lost twice and the last time it was at home but I know these players and the team very well, they are very dangerous at home and they have a squad of proud players who cannot allow losing three matches in a row in the competition,” Da Rosa told Goal on Monday.
“Al Merrikh is one of the biggest clubs in Africa and so we must be very serious, ready, and convinced that we have the quality, the ability, and the discipline to get a very good result there.
“But to be honest, it will be a very big fight because like I said Al Merrikh cannot accept to lose three times consecutively so we must be ready but you know what we have already done against Al Ahly and if we are able to play like we did [against Al Ahly] in Sudan, we have some clear hopes to win.”
In the other group match, Al Ahly will host AS Vita in Cairo on Saturday.