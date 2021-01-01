Al Merrikh vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Sudanese outfit will host the Msimbazi giants seeking to get their first victory in the group stage of the competition

Al Merrikh will host unbeaten Simba SC in the third game of the Caf Champions League group stage contest at Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum hoping for a maiden victory on Saturday.

Simba are buoyed by the previous wins over AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt while the Sudanese side failed to grab a single point from their opening two matches against the aforementioned teams.

The Msimbazi giants picked a 1-0 away win over AS Vita before downing the African champions 1-0 in Dar es Salaam while Al-Merrikh, suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Al Ahly in Cairo before conceding a 4-1 loss to AS Vita at home in the second game.

Game Al Merrikh vs Simba SC Date Saturday, March 06, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside (Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Al Merrikh squad Goalkeepers Monged Abuzaid, Mongeed Elnel. Defenders Hamza Dawood, Abdelrahman Hassan, Amir Kamal, Pascal Ebousi, Aniykaye Adeleye, Ahmed Adam. Midfielders Ahmed Mohamed, Wagdi Alla, Ahmed Mahmood, Tajeldin Alnour, Mohamed Hashim, Mohammed Al-Rashid, Alsamany Alsawy, Saidi Kyeyune Arnauld Bambara. Forwards Ramadhan Agab, Derrick Mattocks, Romario Balde, Bakri Almadlina, Safeldin Bakhit.

Head coach Nasereddine Nabi could end up maintaining his line-ups that played against Al Ahly and AS Vita as they hope to register their first win in the group.

Probable XI for Al Merrikh: Abozaid, Nemer, Hassan, Adam, Kamal, Kyeyune, Bambara, Alnour, Bakhit, Mahjoub, Almadlina.

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein. Midfielders Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Mzamir Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, Taddeo Lwanga. Forwards Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and Junior Lokosa.

Luis Miquissone who scored against Al Ahly in the historic win at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium is largely expected to maintain his position on Saturday.

The Mozambican winger was named the Caf player of the week after his exploits against the African champions, and Simba would look forward to yet another impressive outing from him in Khartoum.

Defender Joash Onyango, who managed to keep at bay attackers from the Red Devils side and AS Vita is also expected to keep his place as he enjoys good form in Simba colours since his 2020 arrival from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

Ugandan Taddeo Lwanga and Mzamir Yassin could be drafted into the midfield once more as Clatous Chama, Meddie Kagere and of course, Miquissone are set to spearhead the attack as the Tanzanian giants look for a third straight win.

Despite picking an injury during their last Mainland Premier League match against JKT Tanzania, keeper Aishi Manula is set to start between the sticks, after being passed fit by team doctors.

Coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa could largely keep the starting line-ups that faced and defeated the previous group rivals as he hopes to take Wekundu wa Msimbazi close to quarter-final qualification in matchday three.

Probable XI for Simba: Manula, Kapombe, Hussein, Onyango, Wawa, Lwanga, Yassin, Chama, Dilunga, Kagere, Miquissone.