Al Merrikh 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: Masandawana held ahead of Mosimane reunion in Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 0-0 draw by Sudanese giants Al Merrikh in a Caf Champions League Group A match at Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium in Egypt on Saturday afternoon.

Masandawana were hoping to make it two wins in a row in Group A having defeated Al Merrikhi's Sudanese rivals, Al Hilal Omdurman, 1-0 in their opening group game last week.

Erwin Saavedra was handed his full debut after joining the PSL champions from Bolivia's Club Bolivar last month.

Sundowns were up against an Al Merrikh side that was inactive in matchday one of the group stage due to Egyptian giants Al Ahly's 2021 Fifa Club World Cup commitment. The Glowing Reds pinned their hopes of defeating Sundowns on Tony Edjomariegwe, who scored twice and provided three assists in the preliminary rounds.

Al Merrikh looked to press Sundowns and force the visitors into giving away possession in their own half. However, Masandawana were able to bypass the Glowing Reds' press and the Tshwane giants launched most of their attacks through the right side of their attack.

Peter Shalulile's low cross from the right flank, which was meant for Themba Zwane, was blocked by goalkeeper Monged Abuzaid. Abuzaid, who was kept on his toes by the visitors, then parried away a deflected shot from Rivaldo Coetzee as Masandawana pushed for the opening goal.

Masandawana's constant pressing forced the Glowing Reds into committing mistakes in their own half, but the likes of Shalulile, Saavedra and Zwane couldn't keep their shots on target. However, Al Merrikh did threaten just before half-time as Algozoli Hussien's shot was cleared off the goal-line by Brian Mandela and the score was 0-0 at the interval.

Thabiso Kutumela, who replaced an injured Saveedra towards the half-time break, used his blistering speed to create problems for the hosts' defence. The former Orlando Pirates striker was brought down inside the box by Emad Ali, but the match referee ignored the incident much to the dismay of Sundowns players and the technical team.

The Glowing Reds improved gradually as the second-half progressed and they began keeping possession in Masandawana's half. Hussien thought he had put Al Merrikh in the lead when he beat keeper Denis Onyango with a low shot from inside the box, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

It was end-to-end stuff in the closing stages of the game and the last real chance of the match fell for Kutumela in stoppage time. Somehow the diminutive player dragged his shot wide of the target with only Abuzaid to beat and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

The result saw Sundowns drop points ahead of their reunion with their former coach Pitso Mosimane, who will be looking to mastermind a win for Al Ahly when the two teams meet in Cairo on February 26.