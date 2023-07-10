Al-Hilal spend again! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to join Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly at Saudi club in €40m deal from Lazio

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will join Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal from Lazio in a transfer worth €40 million (£34m/$44m), GOAL can confirm.

Lazio and Al-Hilal strike €40m deal

Midfielder to earn €20m salary

Serbian will sign three-year contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League side have reached an agreement with Lazio for the midfielder, who will earn €20m per year (£17m/$22m). Milinkovic-Savic, 28, has agreed to sign a three-year contract with the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Serbia international has decided to leave Lazio after eight years and has snubbed interest from Juventus in order to make the switch to Saudi Arabia. Arsenal and Chelsea had also been linked to him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Milinkovic-Savic will team up with ex-Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and former Wolves star Ruben Neves, who joined the Saudi side this summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Hilal Twitter

Hilal Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-HILAL? The incoming transfer may not be the final big deal involving Al-Hilal in this window as they may attempt to lure more big names to Saudi Arabia as they look to challenge for the league title next term.