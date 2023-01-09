Al Hilal's Ighalo picks Real Madrid's Benzema as best striker in the world

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has named Real Madrid star Karim Benzema as the best striker in the world.

Ighalo's Al Hilal will take part in the Club World Cup

He has currently scored in five straight league matches

Names Benzema as the best striker in the world

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old Ighalo will get a chance to play on the biggest stage in the Fifa Club World Cup scheduled for Morocco from February 1 to 11. Apart from Ighalo's Al Hilal, the other teams set to feature are Seattle Sounders, Real Madrid, Flamengo, Wydad Casablanca, Al-Ahly, and Aukland City.

With the prospect of coming up against Real Madrid in the competition, Ighalo was asked his thoughts on Benzema, who won the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "For me, at the moment, he’s [Benzema] the best striker [in the world]. He’s been incredible over the last two years. I’m very happy that he’s been winning awards," the Super Eagle said as quoted by Fifa.

WHAT IS MORE? Ighalo further discussed his recent scoring form for the Boss in the Saudi Pro League, and his target is to help the team keep progressing, whether he scores goals or not.

"I’m happy. Strikers enjoy goals. Sometimes the goals don’t come, but I work hard and give my best to contribute. It’s a team effort," added Ighalo.

"My target is to help the team win, to help the team keep progressing. Sometimes I score goals, sometimes I don’t, but I’m happy as long as we’re winning.

"As a striker though, you want to score goals to boost your confidence. I try to get a goal in every game I play. If not, I try to provide an assist. But ultimately, as long as my team wins, I’m happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle has scored in five consecutive league matches for Al Hilal in the top flight. He started the run against Al Ta'ee in the 3-2 victory on October 15, scored in the 3-1 victory against Al Batin on December 16, scored in the 2-2 draw against Al Nassr on December 26, was on target against Damac in a 2-2 draw on December 31 and in their last league assignment - 1-0 victory - against Al Ittihad on January 5.

In total, the former Manchester United forward has scored eight league goals from 12 matches and chipped in with one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR IGHALO? Before heading to Morocco for the Club World Cup, Ighalo will hope to continue with his scoring run when Al Hilal take on Al Raed in a league fixture at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Tuesday.