Done deal! Al-Hilal confirm €90m signing of Neymar from PSG with Brazilian set to earn €160m in Saudi Arabia

Neymar has officially been announced as an Al-Hilal player, after completing a €90 million (£77.2m/$98.3m) transfer from PSG.

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Hilal have confirmed the signing of Neymar from Ligue 1 side PSG, in a deal that will see the Brazilian international earn a whopping €160m (£137m/$175m) over two seasons in Saudi Arabia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With new PSG boss Luis Enrique having previously admitted that the 31-year-old had no future at the club, the former Santos man is set for another chapter in the Middle East. Neymar scored a total of 118 goals in 173 appearances for the Parisians, winning five titles in six years.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? After drawing their opening game of the Ligue 1 season 0-0 with Lorient, rumours of Kylian Mbappe's return to first-team action began to circulate after the French forward missed all of PSG's pre-season tour. It now appears he will be remaining at in the French capital and could even pen a new contract.