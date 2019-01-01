Al Duhail defender Medhi Benatia open to Roma return
Medhi Benatia has revealed he could make a return to Italian Serie A side Roma in future.
The 31-year-old defender spent a season with the Giallorossi and made an impressive impact, featuring in 33 league games and scoring five times.
His outstanding displays for the Stadio Olimpico outfit saw him earn a place in the Serie A Team of the Year for the 2013-14 season.
And the Morocco international who moved to Qatar Stars League side Al-Duhail from Juventus in January has reflected on his stay with the Giallorossi while praising former coach Rudi Garcia for helping him develop.
“Rudi Garcia gave me confidence, sometimes I used to act as an interpreter for him,” Benatia told Gazzetta dello Sport per Football Italia.
“He made me captain after the two monsters Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi. These are things that I don’t forget, like the Olimpico. When you enter that stadium, with those fans, you want to take on the world.
“Those fans deserve to win more. And I understand them. True Romanists want to win.”
When asked if he will be interested in returning to Roma, he said: “Maybe, Roma will always be special to me”.
Benatia has made six league appearances for Al-Duhail scoring once. He will look to be involved when they take on Al Arabi on Saturday.