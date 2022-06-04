Al Ahly's Mosimane reveals issues with Bafana Bafana coach Broos over Tau

Jingles has broken his silence regarding the national team boss who has raised concerns over the Lion of Judah's club form

Al Ahly head coach Pitso 'Jingles' Mosimane has divulged he has had issues with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos over Percy Tau.





However, the Kagiso-born mentor insisted Broos needs to be backed by the country and explained why he had to distance himself from matters regarding the national team.



“I’ve distanced myself and I’ve never said anything about Hugo Broos. Never said one word about him because I just don’t want to be that guy who is bitter, who never really had a big success with Bafana and now starts criticising the coaches of Bafana," Mosimane said on iDiski Times.



“I don’t like to do that, I move away. Even when Bra Shakes [Mashaba] was there I never said anything. When Gordon Igesund, I never said anything. I never criticise any coach of Bafana before me or after me because it’s a difficult space, I’ve been there.



“Yes, Hugo Broos has said some things. I know that some local coaches were not happy with him about the way he conducts his relationships with them, the way he doesn’t even give them feedback, injury reports, and what kind of training is done."



Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Mandla Ncikazi have slammed the national team and Broos in the past.



“When I was the coach, I gave you the vision. I gave you the vision to say of where I think the national team should go with time frames, what needs to be and all that. All the times we’ve had games, I used to write reports and I give the reports to the coaches, about their injuries and everything," Mosimane continued.



“I read that Rulani was not happy that the players are coming back injured and there are no reports, Mandla Ncikazi also, if I’m not mistaken, so there’s been a lot between the national coach and the teams.

“I stayed away, [but] when we bought Percy, Percy came to us injured from the national team. I did not get the report. I wanted to know what happened, where did he get injured, and what are his scans saying? What do we do? We need to collaborate."



Broos complained about Tau's form at Al Ahly earlier this year and indicated that he would hold talks with Mosimane. However, Jingles, who is outspoken, pointed out that he has had to refrain from discussing Broos and backed the experienced tactician.



“There was never a report to us, but I just didn’t want to be part of the media thing with Hugo Broos and all that. I respect him, he won the Cup of Nations with Cameroon and he’s a legend as a football player in Belgium. I have to give him respect for that," he added.



“I’m just watching from a distance. Sometimes he said Percy needed four months not to play football and I said ‘I need this guy to play next week’. What I’m going to say about Hugo Broos?



“It’s ok, he’s our coach, we’ve appointed him and we should support him and I think he’s here for six years if I’m not mistaken, so let’s be patient.”