Al Ahly issue injury update on Bafana Bafana star Tau

The 28-year-old’s season has been blighted by fitness issues but he has been on the recovery path

Al Ahly have issued the latest update on Percy Tau’s quadriceps muscle injury he sustained on June 24.

The Bafana Bafana star was injured during training and was ruled out for a month.

He is now back in training as Al Ahly also commented on the fitness status of Mozambique midfielder Luis Miquissone.

“Luis Miquissone has fully recovered from his knee injury and is fit to participate in the team’s upcoming games,” Al Ahly announced in a statement.

“Our winger trained normally with his teammates, and he is ready to help the team in the upcoming games.

“On a similar note, Percy Tau participated in part of the team’s training session on Friday after he recovered from his quadriceps muscle injury.”

Tau is, however, not part of the squad that will host El Gouna in Sunday’s Egyptian Premier League match.

But Miquissone has been included in that matchday 26 squad by coach Ricardo Soares.

Since joining Al Ahly before the start of the current season, Tau’s time in Cairo has been injury-blighted.

He even missed the Fifa Club World Cup in February due to fitness issues and was absent when Bafana Baana played Guinea and France in international friendly matches in March.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star last took part in a competitive match on June 22 when he featured for 73 minutes in a 2-1 league victory over Ghazl El Mehalla.

He has made a total of 17 league games this season, scoring five goals in the process.

The five goals include two braces and were scored in three games between October and November 2021.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be hoping Tau will be fit for September’s back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Liberia home and away.

Broos has previously expressed concern about Tau's persistent injuries.