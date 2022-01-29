Al Ahly have been handed a massive blow as Percy Tau has sustained an injury ahead of the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup finals.



The South Africa international has suffered an anterior muscle injury with the African champions set to take part in the global competition which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates next month.



The Red Eagles made the announcement with the team scheduled to square off with the National Bank of Egypt in the Egyptian League Cup Group B encounter on Sunday.



Tau will be sidelined for four weeks according to a statement on the club's official website:



"Osama Moustafa, the youth team’s doctor, stated that Percy Tau, Al Ahly forward, suffered an anterior muscle injury," a club statement read.



"Moustafa added that Tau will be sidelined for four weeks and he will perform a rehabilitation program to fully recover from his injury."



This has come as a massive blow for coach Pitso Mosimane's side as the injury has effectively ruled Tau out of the highly anticipated Club World Cup which will feature Premier League giants Chelsea.



The showpiece will be held from 3 to 12 February which means Tau will miss the world's biggest club tournament as he might only make his return from injury at the end of next month.



Al Ahly are scheduled to start their 2022 Club World Cup campaign with a second-round match against North American champions Monterrey of Mexico at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



Tau, 27, only made his return to action for the Red Eagles against Smouha on Thursday after recovering from Covid-19 and it was also his first appearance for the team this year.



He is the Egyptian Premier League joint top scorer with five goals and he also grabbed a crucial assist as the Red Eagles defeated Morocco's Casablanca to clinch the Caf Super Cup last month.