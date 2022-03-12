Al Ahly coach Mosimane after Mamelodi Sundowns defeat: You'll get the shock of your lives

Al Ahly coach and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane has again complained of being ill-treated on his return to play against his former club.

On his return with Ahly to play Sundowns in May last year (a 1-1 draw), Mosimane suffered verbal abuse on the way to the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

This time around the match took place at FNB Stadium, and Mosimane says there were issues again.

Asked to clarify what had happened on the way to the stadium, after the Ahly bus had reportedly been delayed and the Egyptians reported an incident to the match commissioner, Mosimane told the media:

"There is always drama when I come here… Complain that I remove the barricades because the road is blocked?

"They must talk about what happened in Atteridgeville first when they blocked the bus. When they insulted my mother and my family,” he continued.

"I don't want to open a lot about Sundowns. I'll tell you what happened even when we played Sundowns last week. There's too many things, personal, to me.

"But I'm over those things, I don’t want to talk...because it's unbelievable.”

Visibly emotional after the game, Mosimane promised that one day he would reveal exactly what he’s been through.

"I don't want to talk any more, I'll talk on my book, on my documentary, you'll get the shock of your lives, what's happening,” he claimed.

"Even now, before every match they're still behind me. They're still after me these people. They don't leave me alone, I've moved on.

"They've (Sundowns) got a good team, they’ve got three coaches. What do they want? Move on, leave me, I'm gone, I've done my best, I've given you a great team.

"Why you after me, what do you want to achieve? I will reveal it one day, there is a lot,” the former Bafana Bafana coach added.

"Why you do other underhand stuff? It's a big team man, it's unbelievable, I don't know what to do. It’s such a big team.”