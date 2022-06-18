Akumu: Kaizer Chiefs and former Gor Mahia midfielder is a ‘top target’ for Simba SC

The Glamour Boys invited bids for the Kenya international as they released others at the end of the season

Kaizer Chiefs and former Gor Mahia midfielder Anthony Akumu has emerged as a top transfer target for Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The Harambee Star was recently put up for sale by the Premier Soccer League side after he failed to stamp his authority at Amakhosi since he joined them in 2020 from Zesco United of Zambia.

Despite spending successful years with Zesco United in the Zambian Premier League between 2016 and 2020, Akumu – who at times played as a centre-back for the Glamour Boys – did not quite settle at Naturena.

"He [Akumu] is our top target," a source at Simba told GOAL. "He is an experienced midfielder, having made his name with Zesco United, and we hope we can have him or someone experienced and with title-winning credentials just like Akumu.

"Everyone knows that Simba will sign a number of big players at the end of the current season, mainly because we had an underwhelming campaign.

"We need to bring in players with ambition, players with the hunger and motivation to fight for Simba."

However, GOAL further understands that Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s primary priority is the search for a head coach. They are currently under Selemani Matola since they parted ways with Pablo Franco.

"We need to have a full technical bench before we focus on the players. Although the current coaches have identified players for key areas, we will need to have a head coach so that we can have his input while we sign new players," the source added.

"So, our transfer business will pick up steadily once we settle on who our next coach will be. All these will be done, hopefully, in earnest before the next season begins."

After failing to defend the Tanzania Premier League title and being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup by Orlando Pirates, a major reshuffle is expected at the Dar es Salaam-based outfit.

They have already signed Moses Phiri from Zambia’s Zanaco, and the striker is expected to offer the needed competition to the strike force that consists mainly of Meddie Kagere, Chris Mugalu, and John Bocco.