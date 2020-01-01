Akono: Azam FC seal signing of striker from AS Fortuna du Mfou

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ have confirmed closing their transfer activities with the signing of the lethal striker

Azam FC have confirmed the signing of striker Alain Thierry Akono Akono on a two-year contract.

The international has arrived from AS Fortuna du Mfou and becomes the last signing for the ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ in this transfer window.

“We have officially shut down our transfer activities by signing striker Alain Thierry Akono Akono from Cameroon,” the club confirmed on their social media pages.

“Akono has agreed to sign a two-year deal after passing a medical and becomes our last signing in this window.

“Akono was very instrumental for Cameroon during the Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers and arrives at Azam to add his power to the striking force.”

Azam have been busy in the transfer market as they have already signed six players among them Emmanuel Charles, former keeper David Kissu Mapigano, Awesu Awesu, Ally Niyonzima, Ismail Aziz and Ayoub Lyanga.

Salum ‘Sure Boy’ Abubakar committed his future to the club for one more year despite intense interest from rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

On Sunday, Azam FC warmed up for the new season as they defeated fellow top-tier side Namungo FC 2-1 in a pre-season friendly played at Azam Complex in Chamazi, with Andrew Simchimba netting the winner following a miserable goalkeeping error.

The 2014 champions were keen to test their new players against their opponents who are restructuring for the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

The Chamazi-based club will be keen to make a good mark in the coming season after they ended the 2019-20 campaign without silverware.

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ did not enjoy as good a season as they had anticipated at the beginning of the campaign, as they managed to finish third in the league with 70 points, 18 fewer than winners Simba SC, and two behind second-placed Yanga SC. They managed to get 20 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats.

The team also failed to retain their title to stand a chance of representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.