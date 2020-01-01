Akinfenwa: Liverpool boss Klopp answers Wycombe striker’s WhatsApp request

The 38-year-old Anglo-Nigerian’s wish to celebrate the Chairboys’ Championship promotion with the Reds’ boss has been fulfilled

boss Jurgen Klopp has answered Adebayo Akinfenwa’s wish following Wycombe Wanderers’ promotion to the English Championship.

Goals from Anthony Stewart and Joe Jacobson were all the Chairboys needed at Wembley to beat Karl Robinson’s Oxford United 2-1 in Monday’s League One play-off final.

That triumph sealed the Yellows’ promotion to ’s second tier for the first time in their 133-year history.

More teams

Celebrating his team’s achievement, Akinfenwa who featured for 30 minutes against Yellows had jokingly said that the German should contact him so that they can celebrate together.

🗣 - "Tell me what we did!? I don't think they heard you at the back!"



📲 - "The only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp so we can celebrate together!" @daRealAkinfenwa may have just given the best post-match interview ever...😂 pic.twitter.com/Ubfu5jZ1ep — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 13, 2020

"Look, look, let me calm down. First and foremost, I want to thank God, because today he made the impossible possible," he said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"Four years ago I stood in front of you and I was technically unemployed.

"Let me tell you something, the only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp, so we can celebrate together. You get me? Oi!"

Klopp, who led the Reds to emerge as 2019-20 champions of the English elite division took to the social media platform to answer the Anglo-Nigerian request through a video message.

Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome 💪🏿🙏🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020

"Hello big man, congratulations!" said Klopp.

"Watched the game, well I didn't see the post-match interviews but Hendo [Jordan Henderson] or one of my players told me that you want to get, what did you think to say? If you could get in contact with me on WhatsApp, here we go!

"Congratulations. I'm pretty sure your whole life at least a Championship player and now finally, you are there. Well done.

"Great, great victory. Even in strange times, I hope you celebrate appropriately."

Meanwhile, Gareth Ainsworth has reserved some special words for him and his teammates who played key roles in the club’s promotion

"Bayo is one of the generals along with Matt Bloomfield, Joe Jacobson, Dominic Gape and they run the dressing room,” Ainsworth told with Sky Sports.

“They uphold my standards, emulate what we are as a football club and, if anyone is out of line, they are told in the right way.”

Article continues below

The big striker joined Wycombe in 2016 after leaving Wimbledon – a team he helped secure promotion after defeating Plymouth in the League Two play-off final.

He has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances in 2019-20 to the club's top goalscorer in the EFL era. Nevertheless, his contract with the Adams Park Stadium expires at the end of season.