Akida: Harambee Starlets striker extends PAOK contract

She emerged a key figure last season as the Greek side emerged as league winners once again

Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida has signed a contract extension with Greek Women's Football Championship winners PAOK.

After the former Thika Queens striker joined the Greek side in July last year, she emerged as the top scorer with 18 goals in the 2021/22 season.

She played a key role as the Thessaloniki-based side emerged champions of their league, winning their eighth straight league title, as well as qualify for the Uefa Women’s Champions League for the 2022/23 season.

"PAOK, and the women's football department announce the renewal of cooperation with the athlete, Esse Akida, for the 2022/2023 season," PAOK, who are also record-Greek Women's Cup winners, announced.

"The Kenyan striker, born in 1992 and with a height of 176cm, continues for the second year in the ‘black and white’. After last year's successful season, in which, in addition to the championship, she was also the top scorer.

The Kenyan star – who has been a member of the Harambee Starlets side since 2012 - expressed her delight with the extension of the deal.

"I am excited and happy about the fact that I will continue to be a member of the PAOK family," she said.

"I want to thank the President, Mr. Athanasios Katsaris, the management, and the coach, Lefteris Kanata, for their trust. I wish you the best in the new season, hoping we continue to live important moments, and even more beautiful ones.

"Let's go PAOKARA!".

In a separate post that appeared on her social media pages, Akida explained how she has fallen in love with her environment in Greece.

"Since my arrival in Greece, I have fallen in love with the people of Thessaloniki," she revealed. "The fans, the management, and the team have made the country my second home.

"Inking a new deal with PAOK was all I wanted, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Inking a new deal with PAOK was all I wanted and I cant wait to see what the future holds.#Akida_14#Womenfootball pic.twitter.com/T2tYfq1VKx — Esse Akida (@akida_14) July 9, 2022

After the deal, Akida and PAOK’s focus should now be on their Champions League second qualifying round matches. They will take on Swansea City and, should they see them off, a match against either Ferencvaros of Hungary or Rangers of Scotland awaits them.

If PAOK advance, they will then enter into a competition of 24 teams which will compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage. Lyon, Barcelona Femeni, Chelsea, and Wolfsburg are direct entrants into the group stage.