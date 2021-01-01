Ajibu: Why ex-Yanga defender Mwansasu is unhappy with Simba SC star

The retired Tanzanian footballer claims the Wekundu wa Msimbazi forward has failed to work hard and establish himself as one of the greatest talents

Former Yanga SC defender John Mwansasu has revealed why he is unhappy with Simba SC's Ibrahim Ajibu.

Mwansasu claims the Simba forward has failed to take advantage of his immense talent by working hard in order to be among the best players in Tanzania.

Ajibu has been a peripheral figure at Wekundu wa Msimbazi, though his position was previously occupied by notable stars such as Hassan Dilunga, Bernard Morrison, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, and Francis Kahata.

"If you look at most of the current footballers, they are drunk with fame and if you look at them, for example, how they alight and enter the training ground, you will observe that. This is how they forget what they should do because they are distracted by non-issues, " Mwansasu told Mwanaspoti.

"Ajibu was born with a talent for playing football and if he had worked extra hard, he would be among those players regarded as the most expensive ones. But he has been a member of the substitutes bench and that even makes it hard for him to be considered for a place in the national team.

"The coach will always summon players who are starters, like Mzamiru Yassin or John Bocco and that should be a lesson for Ajibu."The retired defender looked back on his playing days and explained why the fans had huge hope in them, which is not the case most today.

"I can remember when we were playing with the likes of Emmanuel Gabriel and others who were really talented and whenever we got onto the pitch the fans enjoyed it just because they knew we were about to give them proper entertainment," he added. "But look at the current players, they are getting good money, but today they will perform better and tomorrow they will have a poor show.

"They must change."

Article continues below

Mwansasu further felt the players, especially those who play for big clubs, have been underperforming even though they enjoy better payment packages.

"Players, especially at Yanga and Simba must work hard in training so that they show a different level of performance from one game and the other and that will give the coach more reason to select them."

Simba are expected to boost the squad in the coming transfer window and Ajibu's future with the Msimbazi giants is uncertain.