Ajibade's Avaldsnes progress to Norwegian Women's Cup semi-finals

The Nigeria striker was in action for the Norwegian club as they subdued Arna-Bjørnar in Tuesday’s quarter-final encounter

Rasheedat Ajibade's Avaldsnes have advanced to the semi-final of the Norwegian Women's Cup following Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Arna-Bjornar at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian.



To reach the last eight stages, Avaldsnes thrashed Amazon Grimstad 5-0 a month ago, while Arna-Bjornar beat KIL / Hemne 2-0.

Having shone in her side's recent 3-0 win over Klepp, the international was afforded a place in the starting XI as they aimed for a fourth semi-final at the expense of Remi Natvik's team.

A solitary strike from Elise Thorsnes sent Thomas Dahle's team through to the semi-finals as Ngozi Ebere's side were made to pay dearly for referee Veronika Fjeldvar's controversial decision.

Thorsnes opened the scoring for the hosts after she struck from a rebound following Andrea Nordheim's shot which was initially saved after just 13 minutes of the encounter.

Arna, however created many chances against the hosts but could not convert before the half time break at Avaldsnes Idrettssenter.

After the restart, Avaldsnes could not add to their lead but managed to hold their nerves to claim the vital victory amidst the controversies.

Ajibade was in action from the start to finish and her presence proved to be a huge bargain for Avaldsnes against Arna.

With the win, Avaldsnes are two matches from reclaiming their second Norwegian Cup title and also kept alive their dreams of a domestic double this season, with a point adrift of the top spot.

After the win, Avaldsnes aim to wrap up their 2020 Toppserien outing at Sandviken on Saturday, and hope for a win to claim the title.