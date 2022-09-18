Ajibade on target as Atletico Madrid begin new La Liga season with victory away to Sevilla

The Super Falcons striker needed 34 minutes to open her 2022-23 account for the capital club as the women’s Spanish top-flight began

Nigeria striker Rasheedat Ajibade was on target as Atletico Madrid began their La Liga season with a 3-1 away victory against Sevilla on Saturday.

Ajibade scored the opening goal in 34th minute via a right-footed shot that was deflected off the opposing defender to give Atletico a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Sevilla began the second half brighter and got the equaliser 10 minutes later through Inma Gabarro’s header.

However, the Red and White responded six minutes later through Brazilian Ludmila who dribbled past the defence before rounding off the goalkeeper to score her first goal of the season.

The striker then sealed her brace in the 69th, by taking advantage of a great filtered pass from Santos to make it 3-1.

Oscar Fernazndez's team had started the match brightly with Ajibade playing up front, supported by Ludmila and Spain's Marta Di Miguel on the wings. The 22-year-old Nigerian played 90 minutes before she was replaced in added time by Andrea Staksova.

Ajibade was one of Atletico’s bright spots last season when they finished a disappointing fourth in the league while exiting the Champions League in the group stages.

The Super Falcons striker netted 10 goals in 23 league games in 2021-22 and seems to have begun the new campaign from where she left off.

With Atletico keen to have a better season in 2022-23, Ajibade is among the players they will be relying on to push them to the title and Champions League qualification.

She was also among the Nigeria players who left the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with some credit when she scored three goals, to emerge the tournament’s joint top scorer, while also providing two assists.

She carried on in the absence of Asisat Oshoala who suffered an injury in the tournament opener and did not play a further part in Morocco.

Ajibade managed the feat in five matches as she missed the third-place playoff against Zambia, following a red card in their semi-final loss to hosts Morocco, but her performance was enough to earn her a place in the team of the tournament.

Atletico join champions Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Madrid CFF among the teams that have won their opening game and have a date with Deportivo Alaves at the Wanda Alcala de Henares Sports Centre in their next match next Sunday.