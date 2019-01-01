AJFC completes selection in Northern, Southern and East Coast regions

3 legs have been completed as Malaysian youths fight for 10 spots to represent the country for an opportunity of a lifetime to train in Germany.

The 2019 Allianz Junior Football Camp (AJFC) continues to gather pace after three rounds of selection have been completed. The players are vying to be among the 18 players selected from their respective regions to feature in the Grand Finals in Klang Valley.

Altogether there will be six teams formed from each region with the best 18 players selected to play in the Grand Finals from July 4-6 at Subang Jaya Munincipal Council Arena in Subang Jaya.

At the Grand Finals, players will be looking to impress AJFC Malaysia League selection panel headed by former international, K. Gunalan to become one of 10 players selected to participate in the Allianz Explorer Camp – Football Edition in Singapore from July 23-26.

There, the players will take part in training drills and compete for two spots to be part of the Allianz Explorer Camp – Football Edition in Munich in August 22-27 where they will be able to train with FC ’s youth coaches at the team’s training ground at Säbener Strasse.

Goal rounds up the action from three locations thus far.

Northern Region

Bintang Biru captain Muhammad Imran Hakimi Zamri is looking to emulate brother Muhammad Adam Nadzmi’s success after making the Northern Region team that will compete at the AJFC Grand Finals on July 6. The 16-year-old midfielder led his team to the AJFC Malaysia League Northern Region title after beating defending champions KBB Allstar FC 1-0 in the final at the Stadium Olahraga USM, in Penang on Saturday.

Last year, his brother Adam also represented the Northern Region in the Grand Finals. He was one of 10 players to earn a spot at the Allianz Explorer Camp –Football Edition in Singapore. The 17-year-old is set to join the prestigious British International School in Phuket, on a two-year scholarship, something Imran hopes to emulate in the near future.

“I am so happy with the win because this va Bintang Biru captain Muhammad Imran Hakimi Zamri is looking to emulate brother Muhammad Adam Nadzmi’s success after making the Northern Region team that will compete at the Allianz Junior Football Camp (AJFC) Grand Finals on 6 July.

Southern Region

JBFA won their third consecutive Southern Region title with a resounding 2-0 win over CIMB Melaka Juniors at the Hang Tuah Stadium over the weekend. Their goals were scored in either half, by Muhammad Ateep in the 25th minute and Muhammad Aimman in the 60th minute. In the earlier third-fourth placing match, SMK Kem Terendak defeated Gelang Patah FC 2-1 to emerge third for the Southern Region. The match effectively ended in the first half with all three goals scored in the first 45-minutes.

JBFA’s third consecutive win had coach Zainuddin Osman naturally purring in praises for his charges. “I am elated with our third consecutive win in this tournament. Overall, I am proud of my players’ achievement and this is will be a good basis for us in forming an excellent team for the future.”

East Coast Region

Kuantan Soccerkids FC A left it late to win their 4th consecutive AJFC Malaysia League East Coast title with a 1-0 win over Tunas Lagenda over the weekend in Stadium UIA, Kuantan. The winner was scored by Man-of-the-Match Muhammad Syaahir five minutes from time. Incidentally, Syaahir also emerged as the top scorer of the tournament with 13 goals.

In the earlier third and fourth match playoff, two first half goals by Mohamad Amir Eimran led his team, Royal Ashburn FC to third place against Sanas FC. Royal Ashburn FC also took home the Fair Play award.

“We had to work hard for this win as Tunas Lagenda Pahang made it difficult for us and it certainly was a nail-biting experience, end to end action. The difference was, we created and put away our chances,” said coach of Kuantan Soccerkids FC A, Fairul Hisham.

