Ajayi shines, Diagne scores as West Bromwich Albion stun 10-man Chelsea

The Nigeria and Senegal internationals made key contributions for the Baggies in their victory over the Blues

Semi Ajayi delivered a fine defensive display while Mbaye Diagne scored as West Bromwich Albion secured a 5-2 win over Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Ajayi recently helped the Nigeria national team qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and was handed a starting role in the Baggies’ first game after the international break.

The centre-back gave a good account of himself in the encounter while Senegal international Diagne found the back of the net to help Sam Allardyce‘s men increase their chances of avoiding relegation at the end of the season.

West Brom started the game on the back foot, allowing the Blues to take the lead in the 27th minute through Christian Pulisic.

The Stamford Bridge outfit suffered a blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Thiago Silva was sent off following a second yellow card in the game.

The Baggies soon capitalized on their numerical advantage, scoring two quickfire goals before the half-time break, with Matheus Pereira levelling matters before completing his brace moments later.

After the restart, Chelsea struggled to bounce back from the setback, as West Brom continued to dominate proceedings.

Callum Robinson then increased their lead moments after the hour mark after he was set up by Darnell Furlong and five minutes later, Pereira set up Diagne and the Ivory Coast star fired home his effort.

Second-half substitute, Mason Mount reduced the deficit for Chelsea after receiving a timely assist from Timo Werner before Robinson sealed the victory for the Baggies with his second goal in the match.

Ajayi featured for the duration of the game in his 25th Premier League appearance this season, made three tackles, three interceptions, two clearances, two blocks, and had a 100 percent successful pass rate.

Diagne also lasted for the entirety of the game, struck two shots, made one key pass and had 31 touches on the ball.

Article continues below

Despite the victory, West Bromwich Albion remain in the relegation zone after gathering 21 points from 30 games.

Diagne has now made 10 league appearances for the Hawthorns outfit, scoring two goals and providing one assist since teaming up with the side in January on loan from Galatasaray.

The Nigeria and Senegal internationals will hope to continue their impressive performances when West Brom slug it out against Southampton in their next league game on April 12.