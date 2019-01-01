Ajayi shines as West Brom continue Championship domination

The Nigeria international helped the Baggies claim maximum points against Jonathan Woodgate’s men at Riverside Stadium

Semi Ajayi delivered an impressive defensive performance to help West Bromwich Albion secure a 1-0 victory against in Saturday’s Championship game.

The Super Eagles defender was afforded his 12th league appearance this season and helped his side keep a clean sheet at Riverside Stadium.

After defeating just before the international break, the Baggies did enough to continue their impressive form.

The first-half ended goalless with both sides failing to convert the few chances that came their way.

After the restart, however, Hal Robson-Kanu broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute to help secure maximum points.

Ajayi featured prominently in the encounter, playing for the duration of the game along with DR Congo international Britt Assombalonga, who was on parade for the Smoggies.

The victory helped West Brom strengthen their position at the top of the Championship table with 25 points from 12 games.

Ajayi will hope to maintain their solid defensive performance when the Baggies take on Barnsley in their next league game on October 22.