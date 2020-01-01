Ajayi names Barcelona legend Ronaldinho as his hero

The 26-year-old Nigeria international has revealed his admiration for the former Brazil and Barca star

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Semi Ajayi has described legend Ronaldinho as his hero.

The 39-year-old Brazilian is regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation and famous for his dazzling skills and ability score and create goals.

Ronaldinho featured for a number of clubs in Europe, including Barca, , and won the Ballon d'Or award before his retirement in January 2018.

Ajayi, who has been delivering solid defensive performances for this season, has revealed his admiration for the versatile but mercurial midfielder.

“Ronaldinho? Yes, there was nobody like him at the time. He did things no other player was trying; definitely my first football hero,” Ajayi told his club website.

Emulating his hero, the Super Eagles star has shown his versatility, playing in centre-defence, full-back and midfield roles.

The former United man, however, revealed his preferred position is centre-back, where he has flourished for the Baggies this campaign.

“I feel most comfortable at centre-half. Always have done,” he continued.

“I’m more than happy to step into midfield if asked but I’ve never thought of myself as a midfield player.”

Ajayi has featured in all but two of the Baggies’ Championship games this season to help them to their current second spot on the table, only one point behind .

The defender will hope to continue his eye-catching performances when the league resumes, having been suspended along with major competitions across the world due to coronavirus fears.