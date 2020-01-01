Ajayi helps West Bromwich Albion climb to the top of Championship table

The Super Eagles centre-back put in a solid defensive performance as the Baggies kept a clean sheet to move to the league summit

Semi Ajayi played a crucial defensive role in helping West Bromwich move to the top of the Championship table after their 2-0 victory against on Wednesday.

After sitting out Sunday's 4-2 win over , Ajayi returned to the Baggies' starting XI for his first time since June 26 to make his 39th appearance in the English second division this season.

The international played from start to finish at the Hawthorns as goals from DR Congo-born Grady Diangana and Dara O'Shea in each half of the encounter sealed a vital win for Slaven Bilic’s men.

Egypt’s Ahmed Hegazi was suspended for the game after he was sent off against Hull City.

During the game, Ajayi won three aerial duels for the hosts, and he was able to make an interception and a clearance.

The 26-year-old is enjoying a fine debut campaign at the Hawthorns following his signing from League One outfit United on a four-year deal last summer.

He is one of the regular fixtures in Bilic's team this season and aside from his defensive input, he has scored five goals in the Championship.

climbed to the top of the league table with 80 points from 42 matches, overtaking who have a game in hand.

The Baggies are on course to earn promotion to the , two years after their relegation in the 2017-18 campaign.

Following Wednesday’s win, they will be looking to extend their three-game winning run when they visit Tosin Adarabioyo's on Saturday.

They are scheduled to play and in the coming days before concluding their 2019-20 campaign against at home on July 22.