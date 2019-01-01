Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana bids farewell to Matthijs de Ligt after Juventus move

The Cameroon international reacted to the departure of the 19-year-old defender from the Johan Cruyff Arena

goalkeeper Andre Onana has sent his best wishes to Matthijs de Ligt following the completion of his €75 million move to .

De Ligt completed his switch to the champions on Thursday and has penned a five-year contract, which will keep him at the Allianz Stadium until 2023.

The 19-year-old captained Ajax to winning the Dutch domestic double - the Eredivisie and Cup - last season and also guided them to the semi-final of the 2018-19 Uefa campaign, where they bowed to Hotspur on away goals after a 3-3 draw.

The duo struck a fine defensive partnership last term, which helped the Sons of Gods keep 26 clean sheets across all competitions.

Onana hailed the Dutch international as his brother and described the moments shared together in Erik ten Hag's team as "an honour".

"It has been an honour to share the pitch with you, my brother. Take care, Captain," Onana tweeted.

It has been an honour to share the pitch with you my brother. Take care, Captain 👊🏿👊🏼 #FarewellForNow #GoldenBye pic.twitter.com/FJeOknRODC — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) July 18, 2019

The 23-year-old shot-stopper is on an extended holiday after participating at the 2019 with .

The Indomitable Lions bowed out in the Round of 16 after a 3-2 loss to .