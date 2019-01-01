Ajax forward Dolberg completes €20m Nice move
Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg has completed a €20m ((£18.2m/$22.2m) move to Ligue 1 outfit Nice, the club has confirmed.
The 21-year-old, who joined the Eredivisie outfit in 2016, made over a century of appearances for the club and was a member of the squad that claimed a domestic double last season.
A Denmark international, he has also won 13 caps for his country and scored three goals.
Dolberg only started Ajax's Johan Cruyff Shield victory last month but now will trade Northern Europe for the French Riviera on a five-year deal.
Nice had previously only brought in midfielder Khephren Thuram on a free transfer from rivals Monaco, but had been tipped to make a strong signing following the sale of Allan Saint-Maximin to Newcastle United.
More to follow...