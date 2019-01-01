Ajax forward Dolberg completes €20m Nice move

The 21-year-old Denmark international departs the club who he signed for in 2016 and won the double with last season

forward Kasper Dolberg has completed a €20m ((£18.2m/$22.2m) move to outfit Nice, the club has confirmed.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Eredivisie outfit in 2016, made over a century of appearances for the club and was a member of the squad that claimed a domestic double last season.

A international, he has also won 13 caps for his country and scored three goals.

Dolberg only started Ajax's Johan Cruyff Shield victory last month but now will trade Northern Europe for the French Riviera on a five-year deal.

Nice had previously only brought in midfielder Khephren Thuram on a free transfer from rivals , but had been tipped to make a strong signing following the sale of Allan Saint-Maximin to .

