Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag wants Cameroon keeper Onana to stay

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has attracted interest from a host of clubs in Europe among them reportedly being the Gunners, Tottenham and Lyon

Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag has revealed the reason he named reported Inter and Arsenal target Andre Onana in his squad for the Caf Champions League.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international is the subject of transfer interest with the Italian giants the latest to join the race for his services.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Lyon, and Borussia Dortmund have all shown an interest in the custodian, according to reports, who has less than 12 months left on his current contract.

A potential transfer could be decided during the January 2022 transfer window. Despite the interest from other clubs, the Dutch tactician has revealed his intentions to keep the star beyond his current contract.

“I think it is best for all parties to extend his contract and I also recommended this to Onana,” Ten Hag said as quoted by Sempreinter. “The contract extension is definitely an option for me, but at the end [Ajax Sporting Director] Marc Overmars and the player will take care of it together.”

He went on, “Onana will definitely take my advice into account, and then he and his entourage will have to decide.”

Ten Hag further explained the 25-year-old is still in Ajax’s plans for this season once he returns from the doping ban which he is currently serving.

Article continues below

“We put him on the squad list for the Champions League and this has not been done without reason. I am very grateful to him for what he has done for Ajax and for me in recent years. If the club needs him, I will definitely push for him to be able to stay on with him.”

In a recent interview, Ajax Director Marc Overmars revealed the player will probably not extend his stay by saying: "You can never say never in football [about him renewing his contract], but at the moment I do not see that he extends his contract with us.

"We have been very clear. We have spent a lot of time negotiating to extend his contract, but it did not work. We then gave him the space to move during the summer and it did not work either. He can leave in January, otherwise, he will leave for free next June."