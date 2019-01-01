Ajara Nchout scores winner as Valerenga edge Sandviken

The Cameroonian was the heroine of the match as her Norwegian side earned maximum points against their hosts on Saturday

Ajara Nchout found the back of the net in Valerenga's 4-3 win at Sandviken in Saturday's top of the table Norwegian Toppserien encounter.

The 2019 Fifa Puskas Award nominee, who scored a brace in her side's 4-0 triumph over Klepp last week, increased her goal tally as she powered her side to a fourth successive win.

The 26-year-old, who made Goal Africa's top performers for August 2019, scored the winner for the visitors in the 70th minute after Sherida Spitse brace and Natasha Dowie's goal were cancelled out.

Nchout's goal means the Cameroonian has now scored four times in the last three games, and nine overall in 15 games for Valerenga this term.

Article continues below

The victory also takes Monica Knudsen's side to the third position on the Norwegian Toppserien log with 32 points from 16 games.

They will hope to extend the fine run against eight-placed Trondheims-Orn in their next league fixture on September 21.