Aisha Masaka and Irene Kisisa named in Tanzania's Cosafa U20 Women's Championship squad

The attackers were named in the Twiga Stars' final squad for the approaching southern regional event next month

have released their final 20-player squad for this year's Cosafa U20 Women's Championship to be staged in Port Elizabeth from August 1-11.

The East African side will compete as a guest at the maiden eight-nation regional youth tournament, and have been drawn against Botswana, Zambia and Eswatini in Group B.

Coach Bakari Shime has named two goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and five attackers in his young squad.

The 15-year-old pair of Aisha Masaka and Irene Kisisa will be aiming to help Tanzania become the first guest side to win a Cosafa tournament.

The Twiga Stars will begin their campaign against Botswana on August 2 and face Eswatini two days later, before taking on Zambia on August 6.

Tanzania will be eager to claim one of the top two spots in Group B in a bid to advance to the semi-final.

TANZANIA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Tausi Abdallah, Janeth Simba

Article continues below

Defenders: Ester Gindulya, Enekia Lunyamila, Protasia Mbunda, Fumukazi Nguruwe, Vaileth Machela, Rahabu Mufumya, Emeliana Mdimu

Midfielders: Irene Kisisa, Joyce Charles, Janeth Pangamwene, Eva Jackson, Diana Msewa, Shamimu Salum

Strikers: Wema Maile, Pheromena Kuzima, Opa Tukumbuke Sanga, Aisha Masaka, Agness Palangyo