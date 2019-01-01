AIFF to launch football masters course in 2020

The All Football Federation (AIFF) has announced plans to launch a football masters course next year in an executive committee meeting held on Tuesday in New Delhi. The details regarding admission for the course that is scheduled to start in mid-2020 will be advertised soon.

AIFF president Praful Patel, who chaired the meeting, also stated that the preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, to be hosted by next year, is in full swing. "We still have a lot of work to do and a ground to cover. The preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 is in full swing, and the girls are training under new Head Coach Thomas Dennerby.”

CEO Sunandho Dhar added, "108 clubs across 14 states have shown interest to play in the Hero Indian Women’s League. The aim is to increase the matches.

“Furthermore, in coordination with the Ministry for Sports and Youth Affairs, the Khelo India U-17 Girls League is currently on at the moment, all as part of our effort to find talented players for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020. We also aim to touch 30000 players across 21 states in the Golden Baby Leagues, and the emphasis is being laid on getting girls introduced to the sport.”

He further apprised that the 2019-20 winners will get a direct slot into the AFC 2021 while the 2019-20 I-League champions will get a direct slot to the 2021.

It was also announced that the 2nd Division League. which will see 20 participants, will kick-off in January and continue till May with a break in between for the Santosh Trophy.