MU-U15 Tournament: India concede 3-1 defeat to Mexico

Bibiano Fernandes' boys failed to find a reply to Jesus Moreno's brace and Carlos Guillen's first half goal ...

followed up a 3-0 defeat to USA in the 2019 MU-15 Tournament with a 3-1 loss against USA’s neighbours on Monday in .

Jesus Hernandes Moreno and Carlos Eduardo Guillen struck in the first half to hand Mexico a 2-0 lead. Indian came close to scoring through Aula Siba, but the youngster sent his shot agonisingly wide from inside the six-yard box.

Sridarth then converted a penalty that he won just before the break in the 70-minute game. Coach Bibiano Fernandes’ boys were handed a fighting chance as they approached the break having halved the deficit to just one goal.

But Moreno netted Mexico’s insurance goal right at the beginning of the second half and ensured that they bagged all three points.

The Indians did create ample chances in the second half but failed to convert. Ashu, Amosa Lalnundanga and Ratanbi Singh were combining well as came close to scoring, but their efforts were in vain as Mexico comfortably ran away with the win.

India will lock horns with Slovenia on Tuesday in their last Group Stage game of the MU-15 Tournament.

India Starting XI: Ayush Deshwal (GK), Rajan Soren, Abdul Hannan, Halen Singh, Ashu, Amosa Lalnundanga, Eric Lalsangzuala, Maheson Singh, Ratanbi Singh, Aula Siba, Sridarth.