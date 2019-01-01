AIFF plans to bid for a series of FIFA & AFC tournaments in next three years

The Indian FA are planning to bid for mega-events like U17 Women's World Cup 2020 and U20 Men's World Cup 2021...

An aggressive second strategic plan (2019-2022) has been outlined by the All Football Federation (AIFF) for the development of the sport in the country.

The scope of it includes bidding for mega footballing events like various FIFA age group World Cups and AFC competitions.

AIFF has already submitted a bid to host the U17 Women's World Cup which is going to be held in 2020 and is in the process of preparing another bid for U20 Men's World Cup (2021).

The apex governing body in the country are also keen to host the AFC U23 Men's Championship (2022), AFC 2022 (Women's), FIFA Futsal World Cup (2024) and the AFC Asian Cup (2027).

The success of the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 has spurred the AIFF to take the next step and bid for other marquee events.

The federation believes that hosting such mega events galvanize efforts of all stakeholders such as central and state government agencies, corporates, schools and other sports enthusiasts towards ensuring mass outreach and the development of football in the country.

This would also ensure that the continuous usage of the stadiums and other football facilities that were developed for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017.