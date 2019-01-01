Magical number 7 for a proud Aidil

Despite being a centre back, Aidil Zafuan has always preferred the number 7 on his jersey and now that number has an added special significance.

Some players goes through an entire career as a professional footballer seeking their first winner's medal. Some players just racks the medal up year on year. The latter scenario is more associated with Aidil Zafuan as he picked up his 7th cup winner's medal on Saturday when Johor Darul Ta'zim won the 2019 .

Four in the Charity Shield, one in the and two in the Malaysia Cup - Aidil has earned plenty of success with JDT and the 3-0 win over at Bukit Jalil National Stadium also saw him going up against his own kin in a big final, for the very first time in his life.

"This is a special Malaysia Cup for me as this is the seventh trophy with JDT, which is the same as the number on the back of my jersey. Personally, I have never thought that I'll face my own brother in the final because we always seemed to play in the same team. Kedah did their best but maybe luck favoured us.

"When it's a final, we cannot predict what will happen because that is a one-off game. We won because we controlled the match from the first minute and that gave us plenty of confidence for the rest of the match. After we got the goal, it just gives us more strength to finish the match," said Aidil after the match.

The win this year takes Aidil's Malaysia Cup success count up to four, winning twice with Negeri Sembilan (2009 and 2011) and once before with JDT (2017). What made it all sweeter for Aidil was the fact that in his last two final matches at the National Stadium were a disappointment and he was glad to end that unwanted run.

Having initially lost his place in the starting line-up for the first third of the season to Adam Nor Azlin, Aidil never gave up and eventually won his place back to create a permanent preferred partnership alongside Mauricio dos Santos. Still determined and keen, Aidil will be raring to go all over again next season.

