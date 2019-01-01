Aidil not worried by misfiring Kedah in first leg win

Although Kedah dominated their first leg semi-final FA Cup clash against Felda United, they could only come away with a 1-0 win.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although dominated proceedings in their first leg semi-final clash against Felda United on Saturday, Aidil Sharin Sahak's charges could only come away with a 1-0 win.

Fernando Rodriguez's 67th-minute penalty was all that separated the two teams at the Darul Aman Stadium, which means that the return leg next Sunday could still go either way. The spot kick was awarded for a foul by Haziq Puad on Renan Alves.

The hosts wasted chance after chance in the encounter, with the Fighters custodian Norazlan Razali heroically keeping out those that were on target.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the Singaporean coach congratulated his men for their hardwork in the match.

"It was a very important cup game; a tough semi-final. We tried to be compact at the back, tried hard. We got a lot of chances but were just unlucky that the ball did not end up in the back of the net [apart from the penalty], that's all.

"We did well, we were in the opponents' half and connecting with the ball. Only the last part (finishing) wasn't there.

"[On top of this] I had to rest some players. We have five games in 15 days, so we need to utilise more squad members. There'll be changes in the next game as well, because we need to be fresh for every match... It's not easy, but we have to manage it accordingly," explained the former boss.

