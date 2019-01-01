Aholou, Khazri and Boudebouz star as Saint-Etienne edge past Dijon

The African stars combined well to help the Greens overpower the Mustards at the Stade Gaston Gerard

Jean Eudes Aholou scored on his debut while Wahbi Khazri and Ryad Boudebouz provided assists in ’s 2-1 win over in a French game on Saturday.

international Aholou joined the Greens on a season-long loan from last month and hit the ground running, scoring the winning goal for his side.

The 25-year-old Ivorian midfielder opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the encounter after benefitting from Khazri’s assist.

’s Boudebouz, who also made his first league appearance for Ghislain Printant’s men, after recently joining the Greens, set up Aholou for his side’s second goal in the tie.

Julio Tavares reduced the deficit in the 34th minute but Saint-Etienne did enough to protect their lead and claim their first win of the season.

Boudebouz featured for the duration of the game while Khazri and Aholou were replaced in the 59th and 71st minutes of the game respectively.

Gabon international and former Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong featured from start to finish in the encounter but could not prevent his side from the defeat.

The African stars will hope to continue the fine performances when Saint-Etienne take on Brest in their next league game on Sunday, August 18.