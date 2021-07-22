Ahmed Musa: Fatih Karagumruk announce arrival of Nigeria captain

The Super Eagles captain has completed his return to Europe after a brief stint in the Nigeria top-flight

Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk have announced the signing of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa on a free transfer.

The move marked a return to Europe for Musa who was playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League with Kano Pillars since April.

Karagumruk are yet to disclose the contractual details but the 28-year-old is expected to boost the club's push in the Turkish top-flight in this campaign.

He left Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr last year October after helping the Riyadh-based outfit win the Saudi Pro League and the Super Cup.

Musa becomes the second African star in David Sassarini's team after Senegal's Alassane Ndao.

"Ahmed Musa and Karagumruk, we added a 28-year-old Nigerian attacker to our squad," the club wrote on Instagram.

"He played for clubs such as VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow and Leicester City in his career. He scored 15 goals in 87 matches for the Nigerian national team.

"We wish success to Ahmed Musa under the Karagumruk jersey, signed by our Vice President Serkan Hurma and our Sporting Director Murat Akin."

Article continues below

Musa is back in Europe for the first time since 2018 after his underwhelming experience at Leicester City.

During his two-year stay at the King Power Stadium, the Super Eagles star scored just two goals in 21 Premier League games.

Before he moved to England, the 28-year-old enjoyed success at CSKA Moscow where he won three Russian Premier League titles, two Super Cups and one Russian Cup.