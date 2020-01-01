Aguero to honour Man City contract and ‘see what happens after that’ as agent discusses future

Hernan Reguera insists no move away from the Etihad Stadium is being considered at present, but the striker’s current terms are due to expire in 2021

Sergio Aguero will honour his contract at , says agent Hernan Reguera, but the striker will “see what happens" after his deal expires in 2021.

The international last committed to fresh terms at the Etihad Stadium in 2018.

He is fast approaching the final 12 months of that agreement, with a change of scenery now being mooted.

City have been stung with a two-year ban from European competition and it has been suggested that a lack of Champions League football could lead ambitious performers to seek moves elsewhere.

The Blues are, however, appealing that ruling and remain confident that the services of key man can be retained.

Aguero falls into that category, with the club’s all-time leading goalscorer showing no sign of slowing down as he approaches his 32nd birthday.

Reguera insists that no transfer plans have been drawn up at present, with the intention being to stay put for the foreseeable future.

It may, however, be that Aguero hits free agency at some stage and gets to pick his next port of call.

“Sergio has a contract with Manchester City until 2021, and there is no chance of him leaving before that,” Reguera told FCInterNews.it when quizzed on the striker’s future.

“We'll see what happens after that. I haven't spoken to , and the reason is very simple: Aguero is happy with the Citizens and has no intention of changing club.”

Inter could find themselves in the market for another frontman in the next window.

Speculation is building regarding a possible move to Barcelona for highly-rated 22-year-old Lautaro Martinez.

Were he to depart San Siro, then another Argentine may be sought to plug the gap in attack.

Aguero, though, is offering no indication that he will be pushing for the exits in Manchester even if a continental ban is upheld.

City will be eager to ensure that remains the case, while the prospect of contract extension talks with a prized asset may also be explored at some stage as the Blues seek to end the transfer rumours and keep a modern day great on their books.