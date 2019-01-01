Aguero picks up Premier League player of the month award for February
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has picked up the Premier League's player of the month award, after a string of standout performances in February.
The Argentine centre-forward managed to score seven goals during a great month for the English champions, which saw them return to the top of the table ahead of Liverpool.
Aguero hit a hat-trick against Arsenal at the start of February before securing another treble during a 6-0 demolition of Chelsea and scoring the winner in a narrow victory against West Ham.
Aguero has played a huge part in their recent success and he is now the Premier League's top scorer this term with 18, one ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
His superb three-goal display against Chelsea also saw him equal Alan Shearer's top-flight record of 11 hat-tricks and his continued presence in the City starting XI will be vital to their chances of more silverware come May.
The Premier League champions have already won the Carabao Cup and are still in the hunt for FA Cup and Champions League glory, with a huge run of fixtures on the horizon.
Next up is a home clash against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday and Guardiola will be hoping his men can maintain their one-point lead at the summit.
Aguero will be expected to start both games as City relentlessly pursue the quadruple, but there is also the possibility Guardiola could rotate his squad to cope with fixture congestion.