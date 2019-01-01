Aguero equals Rooney and Reyes' Premier League record with goalscoring hot streak

The 31-year-old scored a trademark header on the brink of half-time in Manchester City's game at Norwich City, his seventh of the league season

’s Sergio Aguero joined an exclusive goalscoring club on Saturday, as his goal against Norwich saw him become just the third man to score in each of the first five games of a season.

Aguero rose unchallenged to meet Bernardo Silva’s left-wing cross with a typical planted header into the bottom-right corner on the stroke of half-time to give Pep Guardiola’s side hope after they had trailed 2-0.

The feat had previously only been achieved by Wayne Rooney, for in 2011-12, and the late Jose Antonio Reyes for in 2004-5.

After netting the crucial equaliser at on the final day of last season, the goal against Norwich also saw Aguero score in his sixth consecutive Premier League appearance, the joint-best run of his Manchester City career.

And, as if to underline his efficiency, it was his seventh league goal of the season – from his seventh shot on target.

With City needing every goal they can get in what looks set to be another nail-biting title race with , their fans will be hoping Aguero can follow in the footsteps of his predecessors who previously set the five-game record.

On both occasions, the forward in question went on to enjoy the most prolific goalscoring season of their career.

Reyes finished with nine in the league and 12 in all competitions back in 2005, though Rooney’s tallies of 27 and 34 respectively were only enough to help United into second in the league and a last-16 exit from the .

Robin van Persie won the Premier League Golden Boot that season for his 30 goals for Arsenal, joining Rooney at United at the end of the campaign.

It remains something of an oddity that Aguero only has one Golden Boot to his name from his time at City so far, for his 26 in the 2014-15 campaign.

But his consistent excellence shows little sign of abating. With seven goals from five league appearances so far this season, he will doubtless be targeting a sixth straight 20-goal campaign in the Premier League.

After Wednesday’s trip to in the , Aguero will be looking to extend his scoring streak at home to next Saturday.