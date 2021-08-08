Aguero an injury concern for Barcelona after being forced to miss Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Juventus

The Argentine striker could now be a doubt for the start of the new La Liga season after picking up a calf issue

Sergio Aguero has been forced to sit out Barcelona's Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Juventus due to injury.

Aguero was due to make his debut for Barca in Sunday's friendly outing, having joined the club on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City in June.

However, supporters will now have to wait a while longer before seeing the 33-year-old in action, with a calf issue ruling him out of their final pre-season outing.

What's been said?

Barca have also confirmed that Clement Lenglet will join Aguero on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury, but Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho is in line to feature against Juve.

"Philippe Coutinho has been passed fit to return to action but Clement Lenglet and Sergio Aguero are both out," a statement on the club website reads.

"The French defender has a tendon problem in his right knee and is ruled out, with his return depending on his recovery.

"The Argentine striker has a right calf injury and will undergo more tests to find out the exact extent of the injury."

How many other games could Aguero miss?

Aguero could now be a doubt for Barca's 2021-22 season opener against Real Sociedad on August 15.

The Blaugrana are also due to play Athletic Club and Getafe before the end of the month, and head coach Ronald Koeman will hope that Aguero makes a speedy recovery as he bids to improve on last term's third-place finish in La Liga.

How has Messi's departure affected Aguero?

Barcelona sent shockwaves through the football world after announcing the departure of club captain Lionel Messi on Thursday, with the 34-year-old denied the chance to sign a new contract amid the club's ongoing financial crisis.

Aguero had been open about wanting to link up with his fellow Argentine at club level, and it has been suggested that the news has forced him into re-thinking his future at Camp Nou.

However, the former City star confirmed that he will continue as a Barca player after arriving at the club's training ground at the weekend, telling reporters: "Don't worry, you have me all year long."

