With Man City set to face Bayern Munich in a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final, is anyone else good enough to stop them winning the trophy?

The Champions League quarter-finals have thrown up a mouth-watering tie between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, with the action getting underway in the first leg on Tuesday.

Looking at the other teams in the draw, there are very few who you would expect to have the experience and knowhow to best Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland and co. over two legs.

Chelsea have had a horrible season, Inter and Milan have been inconsistent in Serie A and Benfica won't be seen as a serious concern. Italian champions elect Napoli are certainly dangerous but inexperienced at this level, while Real Madrid are always a threat but haven't been at their best in 2022-23.

As such, are Bayern Munich the final hurdle to Man City FINALLY winning that elusive Champions League?!

